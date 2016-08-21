Olympics-Boxing-Shields wins women's middleweight gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 21 Claressa Shields defended her middleweight title on Sunday to become the first U.S. boxer in 112 years to win two Olympic gold medals.
Shields beat Nouchka Fontijn, whose silver medal was the first by a Dutch boxer since heavyweight Arnold Vanderlyde won bronze in 1992, by a unanimous points decision.
Kazakhstan's Dariga Shakimova and China's Li Qian took the bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.
The last American boxer to win two golds was Oliver Kirk, who won both the bantamweight and featherweight titles at the same 1904 St. Louis Olympics, where only U.S. boxers took part. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Bill Rigby)
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.