2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:20 BJT

Olympics-Brazil, Argentina to discuss tense relations between their fans

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Brazil's secretary for high level sport will hold talks with his Argentine counterpart on Wednesday to discuss tense relations between their fans at the Rio Olympics, after jeering in stadiums and a scuffle between two fans at a tennis match.

Brazil and neighbouring Argentina have a long-standing and fierce sporting rivalry.

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ossian Shine)

