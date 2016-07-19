Olympics-Britain name rugby sevens squad for Rio Games

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 19 Tom Mitchell and Emily Scarratt will captain the British men's and women's rugby sevens teams at next month's Rio Games after they were among the 24 players named in the squad by the British Olympic Association on Tuesday.
A number of experienced sevens specialists, such as James Rodwell and Dan Norton, have been included in the men's squad as rugby sevens makes its Olympic debut during the Aug. 5-21 Games.
Just four 15-a-side players, including Glasgow Warriors centre Mark Bennett, with previous sevens experience, made the squad.
"We have named a talented and experienced squad of 12 players today which we believe offers the right combinations and complimenting skill sets needed to be successful in Rio," men's head coach Simon Amor said.
"It has however been a 27-player effort and recognition must go to every player involved in the programme, as well as the hard working and exceptional management team."
Britain's men will face New Zealand, Kenya and Japan in Pool C, while the women play Brazil, Canada and Japan in Pool C.
Men's squad
Mark Bennett, Dan Bibby, Phil Burgess, Sam Cross, Alex Davis, James Davies, Ollie Lindsay Hague, Tom Mitchell (c), Dan Norton, James Rodwell, Mark Robertson, Marcus Watson.
Reserves: Luke Treharne, Ruaridh McConnochie.
Women's squad
Claire Allan, Abbie Brown, Heather Fisher, Natasha Hunt, Jasmine Joyce, Katy McLean, Alice Richardson, Emily Scarratt, Emily Scott, Danielle Waterman, Joanne Watmore, Amy Wilson-Hardy.
Reserves: Megan Jones, Kay Wilson (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.