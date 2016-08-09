Olympics-Speeding Rio Games bus injures three reporters inside

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 A Rio Olympics media bus, driving above the speed limit, hit a speed bump injuring three reporters travelling inside it, with one being taken to hospital, a Games official said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday evening. A South Korean journalist was taken to hospital for treatment before being released.

"It involved three journalists - a Korean, an Israeli and one working for (U.S.) broadcaster NBC, for whom we do not have the nationality," Games spokesman Mario Andrada said.

"The driver passed a speed bump that was not visible. He was going above the recommended speed limit," he told Reuters.

NBC, owned by Comcast Corp, is the official broadcast rights holder for the United States.

"We have apologised to the national committees of the reporters," Andrada added.

Transportation has been a problem for Games organisers since the start of the Olympics in the traffic-clogged city, with some media buses running late at times, getting lost or not arriving at all, as was the case at the weightlifting arena on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Bill Rigby)