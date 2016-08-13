Olympics-Beach volleyball-'Mammoth' helps Brazilian pair into last eight

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Brazil's leading beach volleyball player Bruno Schmidt - known as the 'mammoth' because of his 2.03 metre frame - and partner Alison Cerutti reached the quarter-finals on Saturday helped by a roaring Brazilian crowd.
Gold medal favourites Alison Cerutti and Schmidt beat Spain's Pablo Herrera and Adrian Gavira 24-22 21-13, delighting the 12,000-strong volleyball arena on Rio's famous coastline.
"I'm very happy," a beaming Cerutti told Reuters after the match, as fans outside the venue's fence shouted "Alison!" and clamoured for pictures.
"It was a difficult game against a very strong Spain. We managed to overcome the difficulties," added Cerutti, 30, the reigning world champion.
With beach volleyball one of the most popular sports in Brazil - after soccer, of course - local pairs have been boosted by a sea of green-and-yellow shirts, flags and hats during raucous matches.
Schmidt and Cerutti, who praised the crowd as "marvellous," join male pairs from Cuba, Italy, the Netherlands, and Russia in the quarter finals.
In the women's competition, Brazilian pairs Talita Antunes and Larissa Franca as well as Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas have also advanced to the quarter-finals.
U.S. pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross beat Italian pair Laura Giombini and Marta Menegatti in the early hours of Saturday to also reach the last eight. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.