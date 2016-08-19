Olympics-Beach volleyball-Netherlands beat Russia to take bronze

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 18 The Netherlands' Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen beat Russia's Konstantin Semenov and Viacheslav Krasilnikov 2-0 to take bronze, their country's first ever beach volleyball medal, in a tight match at the Rio Games on Thursday.
Brouwer and Meeuwsen had never competed at an Olympics before but appeared unfazed by the big stage, using a more clinical attack to prevail 23-21 22-20 on a damp night in Copacabana where the arena was only half full.
The Russians were left to rue two wasted set points in the first, as the Netherlands went on to take that set before asserting their dominance in the second.
Meeuwsen effectively countered the towering six-foot 11-inch (2.10 metres) Semenov at the net, often drawing the big Russian out wide where his block attempts bounced out of play. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.