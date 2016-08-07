Olympics-Beach Volleyball-Brazil's Antunes and Franca shine in first match

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Brazilian beach volleyball duo Talita Antunes and Larissa Franca swept aside their Russian opposition in two sets on Sunday, giving a strong push to their hopes of beating the United States to the gold medal at the Rio Olympics.
Russia's Ekaterina Birlova and Evgenia Ukolova fell to Brazil 21-14 21-16 in Pool A, in front of a crowd of yellow-and-green-clad spectators who waved Brazilian flags and raucously cheered for the home-country favourites.
The pair represent Brazil's best shot at thwarting U.S. players April Ross and Kerri Walsh Jennings at the Games, after logging their fourth win in five FIVB world tour matches against the Americans last month.
While a potential meeting with Walsh Jennings, seeking her fourth successive Olympic gold, and Ross, looms large for Brazilian spectators, Franca said she and Antunes were concentrating on one game at a time.
"This moment we are not thinking about (Walsh Jennings and Ross) because it's not the next game," Franca, who won a bronze at the London 2012 Olympics, said through a translator. "So we just look for tomorrow's game."
Antunes was delighted with the win. "I'm so happy; it's a special moment," she said. "We trained so hard for this moment.
"For me, (Franca is) the best player in the world at this moment. I have the best player behind me."
Walsh Jennings and Ross thrashed Australian pair Mariafe Artacho Del Solar and Nicole Laird in a Pool C match that ended just after 1:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) on Sunday. (Editing by Clare Fallon)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.