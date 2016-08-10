Olympics-Beach Volleyball- It even rains on iconic Copacabana

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Damp beach volleyball players and a bundled up crowd found out the hard way on Wednesday that grim drizzle and wind can even beat down on Rio's picture-perfect Copacabana beach.
Previous days' bikini-clad women and topless men were replaced by fans in anoraks and hoods, but still the mood was upbeat as Australian and Dutch female pairs faced off in one of Rio 2016's most iconic venues.
Brazil is in the middle of the Southern Hemisphere winter, and bad weather and winds on Wednesday also forced the Olympic rowing regatta to be called off.
Beach volleyball players, used to tricky weather conditions, largely shrugged off the light rain and temperatures in the low 20 degrees Celsius.
"It made the game a little different, especially the wind," said Dutch player Marleen Van Iersel, who wore special long black workout trousers and a shirt to stay warm.
"If it's windy you have to adjust your game, keep it a bit smaller because the wind can blow away the ball," added Van Iersel, who with partner Madelein Meppelink lost to Australia's Louise Bawden and Taliqua Clancy in a nail-biting match that ended 25-27 21-18 14-16.
The public was stoic too, with about 70 percent of seats filled and crowds clapping along to Latin pop hits.
"Today the weather is not that great, but the play is great," said spectator Ola Ulmo of Norway, who bought a plastic raincoat outside the volleyball arena. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Susanna Twidale)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.