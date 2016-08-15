版本:
Olympics-Overhead TV camera falls in Olympic park, injures two- Globonews

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Two people were lightly injured when a television camera suspended by cables fell to the ground in the Olympic Park on Monday outside the basketball arena, Globonews reported.

Television images showed one woman who was treated by medics walk from the scene wearing a neck brace, while the other victim was carried off on a stretcher. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

