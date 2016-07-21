Olympics-Trampolinist MacLennan name as Canada's flag bearer

July 21 Olympic champion trampolinist Rosie MacLennan will carry Canada's flag in the opening ceremony at the Rio de Janeiro Games next month, the Canadian Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old MacLennan, who won Canada's only gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, will lead a Canadian delegation of about 314 athletes into Maracana stadium during to help kick off the Aug. 5-21 Rio Summer Games.

"Joining the ranks of all the incredible athletes who have come before me is definitely a highlight of my career so far and one that I will remember for the rest of my life," MacLennan said in a statement.

"I look forward to marching into the Maracana stadium wearing the maple leaf, flanked by my incredible teammates."

MacLennan, who followed up her Olympic triumph by winning her first world championships title in 2013, has been one of Canada's most respected international athletes.

Last year, after suffering her second concussion when she was accidentally hit on the head by a car trunk, MacLennan was only able to train for one week before finishing fourth at 2015 worlds. (Editing by Frank Pingue)