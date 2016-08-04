Olympics-Canoeing-Slalom training cancelled due to technical issues

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 Canoe slalom training runs were cancelled on Thursday at Rio's Whitewater Stadium after technical problems with the course, organisers said in a statement.

Training was halted at 12.30pm local time and no more runs took place because of "technical issues on the course" at the Deodoro X-Park.

The canoe slalom events begin on Aug. 7.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)