Olympics-Canoeing-ICF bans five Russian athletes from Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 26 Five Russian canoe sprint athletes - including the 2012 Olympic champion Alexander Dyachenko - have been banned from competing at next month's Rio Olympics by the International Canoe Federation (ICF), after they were implicated by the McLaren report.
Dyachenko, European Champion Andrey Kraitor, Olympic bronze medallist Alexey Korovashkov along with Elena Aniushina and Natalia Podolskaia have been banned, the ICF said on Tuesday.
The International Olympic Committee on Sunday opted against a blanket ban on Russian athletes for the Aug.5-21 Games after evidence of state-sponsored doping of Russian athletes in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
The IOC passed the baton to the international federations to clear individual athletes.
"This is a bitter blow for the Olympic movement and we are saddened that our sport in implicated," Simon Toulson, the ICF secretary general said in a statement. "We have taken swift action and removed all offending athletes where doping evidence exists."
The ICF added that it will not impose a federation wide ban for Russia, and issued immediate suspensions to the implicated athletes pending further investigation. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.