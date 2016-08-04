版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 14:52 BJT

Olympics-Canoeing-Russian Andrey Kraitor allowed to compete at Rio - R-Sport cites lawyer

MOSCOW Aug 4 The International Canoe Federation (ICF) has allowed Andrey Kraitor, twice Europe and world champion, to compete at the Rio Olympics, R-Sport news agency cited his lawyer Yuri Zaitsev as saying on Thursday.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐