Olympics-Canoeing-France's Gargaud Chanut wins C1 on whitewater

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 French paddler Denis Gargaud Chanut won Olympic gold in the canoe slalom C1 final on Tuesday as world champion and favourite David Florence surprisingly failed to feature.
Gargaud Chanut smoothly negotiated the 24 gates along the churning 242m whitewater course to finish 0.85 seconds ahead of Slovakia's Matej Benus.
Japan's Takuya Haneda became the first Asian athlete to win an Olympic medal in canoe slalom as he finished third, 3.27 seconds slower than the flying Frenchman.
Britain's Florence, a silver medallist in Beijing and again in the C2 in London, finished last of the 10 finalists after struggling to get to grips with the course.
The gold was France's second of the day -- and the Games -- after also winning the equestrian team eventing. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Neil Robinson)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.