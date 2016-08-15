Olympics-Canoe Sprint-Germany's stars shine ahead of canoe finals

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Defending Olympic gold medal champion Sebastian Brendel of Germany paddled to a strong start in the men's C-1 1,000-metre event on Monday, winning his heat and securing a spot in Tuesday's final.
His performance under the scorching Rio sun allowed him to bypass the semi-final round, an advantage he scarcely needed after winning 16 of the last 18 races he's competed in since the London Olympics in 2012.
Even so, Brendel, 28, who will also compete in the C-2 1,000-metre event on Friday, said he was delighted with his roaring start to the games.
"It was good race for me and it's very important to start with a good race in the competition," said Brendel.
"I (will) try to give my best here and hope it's good for another medal," he added.
Brendel was not Germany's only star on the waters of the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon. Franziska Weber and Tina Dietze took first in their women's K-2 500-metre heat, landing them in the event's final on Tuesday.
At the London Olympics in 2012, the pair previously won gold in the K-2 500-metre event and were part of the silver medal-winning K-4 500-metre team.
"We want to do our race. We already have our Olympic gold medal (but) we want to have one more," said Weber, 27.
In the women's K-1 200-metre semi-final, meanwhile, a kayak legend held onto her throne - for now.
New Zealand's Lisa Carrington will defend her London gold in the women's K-1 200-metre sprint on Tuesday after dominating her field in Monday's semifinals.
In a surprise twist, six-time Olympic medalist Natasa Douchev-Janic of Hungary failed to qualify for the K-1 200-metre A final, after coming in fourth place in the semi-final. (Editing by Nina Chestney)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.