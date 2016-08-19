Olympics-Canoe Sprint-Paddlers look to boost medal counts in final events

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Brazil's Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos will chase his third Olympic medal on Saturday, competing with teammate Erlon de Souza Silva in the men's C-2 1000m during the final day of canoe sprint events at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon.
Queiroz dos Santos, 22, who took the 2015 world championship title in the C-2 500-metres, faces his best shot at securing gold after winning silver and bronze earlier this week in the C-1 1000 metres and C-1 200 metres respectively.
"I am feeling good, physically and mentally good," Queiroz dos Santos told Reuters through a translator. "I think the first two medals have given me extra motivation to go for a third."
Queiroz dos Santos, who endured childhood traumas including a brief abduction at age five, has emerged as a local hero, regularly prompting wild cheers from Brazilian fans at the canoeing venue.
In the women's K-4 500-metre event, Hungarian Danuta Kozak will help defend her country's Olympic gold title, while battling for a rare triple gold in a single Games.
She previously struck gold in the K-1 500m and K-2 500m here in Rio.
Kozak is already one of her country's most decorated Olympians and a medal of any colour Saturday would be her sixth total.
Other medal events on Saturday include the men's K-1 200m and the men's K-4 1000m.
The canoe sprint events close on something of a sour note, following the provisional doping suspension of Moldovan canoeist Serghei Tarnovschi.
Tarnovschi won bronze in Tuesday's men's C-1 1000m, but was later revealed to have failed a pre-Games doping test. (Reporting by Amy Tennery in Rio de Janeiro; additional reporting by Joshua Schneyer; editing by Jan Harvey)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.