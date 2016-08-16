Olympics-Canoe Sprint-Hungarian double unseats German returning champs

Aug 16 Hungary snatched gold from returning Olympic champions Germany by a breathtakingly slim margin on Tuesday in the women's K-2 500-metre sprint.

Danuta Kozak and Gabriella Szabo won in 1:43.687 as the Germans nipped at their heels, claiming silver less than a 10th of a second later.

Poland, who were third in London, added another bronze to their collection.

But it was not a day just for spoilers on Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon.

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington fended off the competition in a tight race for first in the women's kayak single 200 metres, claiming her second Olympic gold in the event. (Reporting By Amy Tennery in Rio de Janeiro; editing by Clare Lovell)