Olympics-Canoe Sprint-Hungarian double unseats German returning champs

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 Hungary snatched gold from returning Olympic champions Germany by a breathtakingly slim margin on Tuesday in the women's K-2 500-metre sprint.
Danuta Kozak and Gabriella Szabo won in 1:43.687 as the Germans nipped at their heels, claiming silver less than a 10th of a second later.
Poland, who were third in London, added another bronze to their collection.
But it was not a day just for spoilers on Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon.
New Zealand's Lisa Carrington fended off the competition in a tight race for first in the women's kayak single 200 metres, claiming her second Olympic gold in the event. (Reporting By Amy Tennery in Rio de Janeiro; editing by Clare Lovell)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.