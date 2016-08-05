Olympics-Brazil tennis star Kuerten to light Rio cauldron, UOL says

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Brazilian tennis great Gustavo Kuerten has been selected to light the Olympic Cauldron at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games after soccer great Pele declined to take part because of health problems, the UOL Internet news service reported on Friday.
Kuerten's spokeswoman told Reuters her client has not received an invitation. There was no confirmation from ceremony organisers, who have kept details of the event under wraps.
Kuerten, 39 is from Florianopolis Brazil, participated in the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games in Sydney and Athens, is a former No. 1 ranked player and won three French Open titles.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.