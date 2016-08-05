Olympics-Brazil tennis star Kuerten to light Rio cauldron, UOL says

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Brazilian tennis great Gustavo Kuerten has been selected to light the Olympic Cauldron at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games after soccer great Pele declined to take part because of health problems, the UOL Internet news service reported on Friday.

Kuerten's spokeswoman told Reuters her client has not received an invitation. There was no confirmation from ceremony organisers, who have kept details of the event under wraps.

Kuerten, 39 is from Florianopolis Brazil, participated in the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games in Sydney and Athens, is a former No. 1 ranked player and won three French Open titles.

