Olympics-Chinese Olympians given warm welcome on Brazil return

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BEIJING Aug 24 China's Olympic team were given a warm welcome from big crowds waving banners and photographs at Beijing airport on Tuesday upon their return from a disappointing Rio Games.
China's largest overseas Olympic delegation of 416 athletes managed 26 golds, their lowest tally since the 1996 Atlanta Games, and 70 medals overall in Brazil.
Surprise failures in traditionally strong sports such as badminton, shooting and gymnastics left China third in the medals table, behind the United States and Britain.
Speaking in Rio, Team China's chief Liu Peng said the poor showing had exposed problems that they will seek to address in time for the next Olympics, Tokyo 2020, but commended the team's overall patriotism and sportsmanship. (Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.