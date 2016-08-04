Olympics-Three Swedish tourists abducted in Rio slum, released unharmed

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 Three Swedish tourists visiting Rio for the Olympics were briefly abducted by armed men after stopping near a dangerous slum to take photos, but were released unharmed, police said Thursday.
The tourists were traveling toward the city center Wednesday in an Uber car when one passenger asked the driver to pull over near the Lins complex of shantytowns, Rio's police said in an statement.
An armed man quickly approached the car, told the passengers to get out, and the Uber driver fled the scene when he heard what he thought was a gunshot. The driver immediately went to the nearest police station to report the incident.
Police were dispatched to the shantytown but were told that the Swedish tourists, who were not identified, had been released and had returned to their hotel in a taxi.
Authorities confirmed the tourists returned unharmed.
The tourists told police that nothing was stolen from them, and that, once the gunman realized they were foreigners, he only asked to see the photos they took and then set them free.
Drug gangs in Rio's slums are constantly on guard against any incursion by police or rival gangs and usually do not permit anyone to take photos of the areas where they operate. (Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Mary Milliken)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.