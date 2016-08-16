Olympics-Bulgarian competitor charged with assaulting Olympic maids

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 A Bulgarian competitor has been charged with assaulting four maids in the Rio Olympic Village, police said on Tuesday.

It is the third reported case of aggression against maids in the Village since the Games began on Aug. 5.

Police said the Bulgarian had attacked the maids using a broomstick and with punches and that he had also choked one woman.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the athlete, nor his sport. He was not arrested and remains free.

It was not immediately clear when the alleged attack occurred.

The maids told police they were assaulted as they entered the athlete's room to clean it.

Police provided no other details, saying they were continuing to investigate the case.

Mario Andrada, spokesman for the local Olympic organisers, confirmed the reported assault and said Rio 2016 was "very concerned".

Police arrested Moroccan boxer Hassan Saada, 22, on Aug. 5 for allegedly sexually assaulting two maids.

Three days later Rio police arrested Namibian boxer Jonas Junius, 22, also for alleged sexual assault on a maid. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)