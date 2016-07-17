Cycling-Australian veteran Gerrans ruled out of Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MELBOURNE, July 17 Australia's Olympic road cycling medal hopes have suffered a blow with world silver medallist Simon Gerrans forced out of the Rio de Janeiro Games after breaking a collarbone at the Tour de France.
The 36-year-old Orica-BikeExchange rider underwent surgery in Barcelona over the weekend after being ruled out of the Tour following a crash.
He was set to be replaced by another rider in the Australian team at Rio, a Cycling Australia spokeswoman confirmed on Sunday.
Two-time Olympian Gerrans had been selected in the road race at Rio with BMC Racing rider Rohan Dennis and Richie Porte, a twice world champion in the team time trial. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.