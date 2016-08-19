Olympics--Cycling-Colombia's Pajon retains Olympic BMX title

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Mariana Pajon sparked noisy celebrations from a yellow army of Colombian fans as she retained her Olympic BMX title on Friday.
The 24-year-old from Medellin, who became a national treasure after winning Colombia's second-ever Olympic gold medal in London, did not put a wheel out of place over the jumps and round the curves of Rio's X Park track.
She led from the start gate and was in total control as she led Alise Post of the United States and Venezuela's Stefany Hernandez across the line.
Pajon lifted her bicycle above her head after finishing as the Colombian fans chanted her name. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Nina Chestney)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.