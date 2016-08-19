Olympics-Cycling-American Fields takes gold in men's BMX final

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 American Connor Fields powered home to Olympic BMX gold after a thrilling final at the X Park on Friday.
Fields trailed compatriot Nicholas Long at the halfway point of the final but produced a stunning couple of turns to take the title from Dutch rider Jelle van Gorkom.
Colombia's Carlos Alberto Ramirez Yepes was third after edging out Long in a photo finish.
An ecstatic Fields, who recovered from a badly broken hand in April, threw down his bike in the finish area and leapt into the arms of his support team.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.