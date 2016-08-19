Olympics-Cycling-American Fields takes gold in men's BMX final

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 American Connor Fields powered home to Olympic BMX gold after a thrilling final at the X Park on Friday.

Fields trailed compatriot Nicholas Long at the halfway point of the final but produced a stunning couple of turns to take the title from Dutch rider Jelle van Gorkom.

Colombia's Carlos Alberto Ramirez Yepes was third after edging out Long in a photo finish.

An ecstatic Fields, who recovered from a badly broken hand in April, threw down his bike in the finish area and leapt into the arms of his support team.

