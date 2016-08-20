Olympics-Cycling-Sweden's Rissveds wins gold in women's cross-country

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Sweden's Jenny Rissveds raced away to gold in the Olympic women's cross-country cycling event on Saturday.

Rissveds was in a two-way battle with Maja Wloszczowska as the bell rang for the final circuit of the rolling 4.8-km course but broke the Pole's resistance with a powerful attack.

The 22-year-old former European champion pulled away quickly, safely tackling the hazardous Rio Rocks and Flip Flop sections of the layout before sprinting to the finish line.

Wloszczowska hung on for the silver with Canada's Catharine Pendrel in the bronze-medal position.

Rissveds's victory was the second gold for Sweden in Rio, following swimmer Sarah Sjostrom's win in the 100m butterfly. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)