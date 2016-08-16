Olympics-Cycling-Fire threatens mountain bike course

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 A fire was threatening the course that will stage the Olympic mountain bike competition on Monday after a controlled rubbish burn spread out of control in high winds.
Photographs posted on the Twitter page of Canadian Cyclist website showed flames licking the hills surrounding the venue at Deodoro, 43km from the main Olympic Park.
Cycling governing body the UCI said it was monitoring the situation.
"We are aware that there was a fire this afternoon in the vicinity of the Rio 2016 Mountain Bike course," it said.
"It is understood the fire is now under control. Assessment of any potential impact on the Mountain Bike course will be made tomorrow." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.