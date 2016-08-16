Olympics-Cycling-Mountain bike course undamaged by fire-organisers

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 The Olympic mountain bike venue escaped serious damage after a fire swept through nearby land on Monday, organisers of this weekend's men's and women's events said on Tuesday.
Dramatic photographs posted on Twitter showed flames snaking close to the Deodoro course, 43km from the main Olympic park, after a burn of litter went out of control in high winds.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control and after an inspection on Tuesday, cycling governing body the UCI said the events would go ahead as planned.
"Following careful assessment carried out this morning, the Union Cycliste Internationale can confirm that the Rio 2016 Mountain Bike course has not suffered any damage which will affect the competition or the integrity of the venue," a statement read.
"All operations will resume today as planned with National Olympic Committees being given the opportunity to walk the course later in the morning."
Rio 2016 spokesman Mario Andrada said the fire had started behind the nearby shooting venue and spread towards the mountain bike circuit, a temporary facility that will be removed after the Games has finished.
"Some elements of signage need to be replaced," he said.
An official inspection of the course is planned for 2pm local time. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Jan Harvey)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.