Olympics-Cycling-Dumoulin back on bike despite broken arm

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, July 26 Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin is still hopeful of competing for road time trial gold at the Rio Olympics despite breaking his left arm near the end of the Tour de France.
Dumoulin, regarded as the biggest threat to Chris Froome for the time trial on the hilly Grumari circuit on Aug. 10, posted a video on Twitter of him back on his bike.
"Look what I'm doing?" Dumoulin who won stage nine and 13 on the Tour but suffered a heavy fall on stage 19, said as he filmed himself out pedalling on the road.
"It's a bit stiff but it's okay. At least I can ride my bike. Don't try this at home!"
The 25-year-old faces a race against time to be fit for Rio, although the break to his forearm was clean and there was not thought to be any damage to the wrist. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.