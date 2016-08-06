Olympics-Cycling-Italian Nibali taken to hospital after crash

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Italian cyclist Vincenzo Nibali was taken to hospital with a possible fractured collarbone after crashing on a high-speed descent near the end of the Olympic men's road race on Saturday, a team official said.
Nibali attacked in the closing stages, leading a three-man breakaway on a climb late in the day. He tried to ride away from Colombia's Sergio Henao and Poland's Rafal Majka before he and Henao lost control in a descent so fast that the motorcycle carrying a television cameraman struggled to keep up.
Nibali was attended by medical staff after failing to finish the race, a fate that befell more than half the 144 riders on a crash-heavy day in which many suffered technical problems during an early cobble-stoned section of the 237.5km course.
The Italian Olympic team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The 31-year-old Nibali has won all three of professional cycling's grand tours - in France, Spain and his native Italy - but has failed to win a medal in three Olympic Games.
Gold medallist Greg van Avermaet of Belgium said many riders had taken chances.
"Everybody was taking risks and some went over the limit," Van Avermaet told reporters. "A lot of guys wanted to go for it." (Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.