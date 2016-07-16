Olympics-Frenchman Pinot out of Rio road race and TT

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
VILLARS-LES-DOMBES, France, July 16 Frenchman Thibaut Pinot has pulled out of the Olympic road race because of a virus, his FDJ team said on Saturday.
The 26-year-old abandoned the Tour de France on Friday after starting the three-week race as one of the top contenders.
Team doctor Jacky Maillot said that Pinot, third in the 2014 Tour, was probably suffering from fatigue-inducing mononucleosis, although his test results will be known on Monday. Pinot was also picked for the time trial in Rio.
Other riders in the France team are Julian Alaphilippe, Romain Bardet and Warren Barguil.
National coach Bernard Bourreau will pick replacement for Pinot from a substitutes list that features Pierre Rolland, Alexis Vuillermoz and Tony Gallopin.
The Rio Olympics road race, on a course that would have suited Pinot, will be held on Aug. 6. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.