Olympics-Frenchman Pinot out of Rio road race and TT

VILLARS-LES-DOMBES, France, July 16 Frenchman Thibaut Pinot has pulled out of the Olympic road race because of a virus, his FDJ team said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old abandoned the Tour de France on Friday after starting the three-week race as one of the top contenders.

Team doctor Jacky Maillot said that Pinot, third in the 2014 Tour, was probably suffering from fatigue-inducing mononucleosis, although his test results will be known on Monday. Pinot was also picked for the time trial in Rio.

Other riders in the France team are Julian Alaphilippe, Romain Bardet and Warren Barguil.

National coach Bernard Bourreau will pick replacement for Pinot from a substitutes list that features Pierre Rolland, Alexis Vuillermoz and Tony Gallopin.

The Rio Olympics road race, on a course that would have suited Pinot, will be held on Aug. 6. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)