FACTBOX-Olympics-Cycling-Record-breaking women's time trial champion Kristin Armstrong

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 American Kristin Armstrong became the first cyclist to win the same road event at three different Olympic Games on Wednesday, taking gold in the women's 29.7km time trial.
Here are some more landmarks she has reached.
* First female Olympic cyclist to win gold medals at three Olympics Games -- matching the male record held by Britons Chris Hoy and Bradley Wiggins, German Jens Fiedler and Russian Vyacheslav Ekimov.
* On winning a day before her 43rd birthday she became the oldest female Olympic cycling champion, breaking the record she set when winning in London.
* Second oldest Olympic cycling champion after Juan Esteban Curuchet (Spain) in the 2008 Madison.
* Oldest American Olympic cycling champion
* Three Olympic gold medals in cycling puts her second on the women's all-time list alongside France's Felicia Ballenger. Only Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel (4) has more. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Julien Pretot)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.