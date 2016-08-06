UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Belgian Van Avermaet wins thrilling road race

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
By Martyn Herman
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Belgian Greg van Avermaet snatched a dramatic gold medal in the men's Olympic road race, outsprinting Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang alongside the Copacabana beach after a spectacular day of racing on Saturday.
Italy's Vincenzo Nibali looked primed to win gold but crashed heavily on the final descent of the 237.5km route, leaving Poland's Rafal Majka out on his own.
Majka tried valiantly to hold on but with victory in sight he was caught less than two kilometres from the finish line by Van Avermaet and Fuglsang.
Van Avermaet's powerful sprint told in the final 100 metres as he sped across the line to claim the gold medal.
Majka hung on for third place. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.