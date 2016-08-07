Olympics-Cycling-Dutch rider Van Der Breggen wins women's road race

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Dutch cyclist Anna van der Breggen produced a perfectly-timed burst to snatch Olympic gold in a dramatic climax to the women's road race alongside the Copacabana on Sunday.
Her team mate Annemiek van Vleuten was on course for victory but suffered a horrific-looking crash on the descent of the Vista Chinesa climb with around 10km left.
American Mara Abbott was left as the sole leader on the flat run in to the finish line but with victory tantalisingly close she was caught by Van Der Breggen, Emma Johansson of Sweden and Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini.
Johansson took the silver with Longo Borghini third.
It was the second day running that the Rio course produced a spectacular spectacle and the second day a crash affected the outcome of the race.
On Saturday, Italy's Vincenzo Nibali lost control in almost the same spot as Van Vleuten and broke both collar bones. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Frank Pingue)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.