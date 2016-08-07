Olympics-Cycling-Dutch rider Van Der Breggen wins thrilling women's road race

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Dutch cyclist Anna van der Breggen claimed gold after a thrilling climax to the Olympic women's road race on Sunday.
Emma Johansson of Sweden was second and Elisa Longo Borghini was third for Italy.
Mara Abbott was agonisingly close to taking the title for the U.S. but was caught within sight of the line on the Copacabana and missed a medal. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.