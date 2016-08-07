Olympics-Cycling-Dutch rider Van Der Breggen wins thrilling women's road race

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Dutch cyclist Anna van der Breggen claimed gold after a thrilling climax to the Olympic women's road race on Sunday.

Emma Johansson of Sweden was second and Elisa Longo Borghini was third for Italy.

Mara Abbott was agonisingly close to taking the title for the U.S. but was caught within sight of the line on the Copacabana and missed a medal. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)