Olympics-Cycling-Belgium's van Avermaet wins men's road race

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Belgium's Greg van Avermaet won the men's cycling road race on the first day of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, after a crash on a high-speed descent by leader Italy's Vincenzo Nibali in the race's final minutes.
Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang and Poland's Rafal Majka took second and third in the 237.5 km course, which featured some 5,000 metres of climbing along the hilly Copacabana coast. (Reporting by Martyn Herman and Scott Malone; Editing by Bill Rigby)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.