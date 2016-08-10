Olympics-Cycling-Swiss Cancellara wins men's time trial

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Swiss Fabian Cancellera won the men's Olympic time trial gold medal on Wednesday, producing a masterful ride around the 54.5km circuit.
Cancellara, who also won the event in 2008 in Beijing, beat Dutchman Tom Dumoulin by 47 seconds.
Tour de France champion Chris Froome took the bronze medal, the same position he finished in four years ago in London. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Julien Pretot)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
