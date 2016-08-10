Olympics-Cycling-Swiss Cancellara wins men's time trial

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Swiss Fabian Cancellera won the men's Olympic time trial gold medal on Wednesday, producing a masterful ride around the 54.5km circuit.

Cancellara, who also won the event in 2008 in Beijing, beat Dutchman Tom Dumoulin by 47 seconds.

Tour de France champion Chris Froome took the bronze medal, the same position he finished in four years ago in London. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Julien Pretot)