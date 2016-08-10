REFILE-UPDATE 1-Olympics-Cycling-Swiss Cancellara wins men's time trial

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Swiss Fabian Cancellara outclassed his rivals to win the Olympic time trial gold for the second time on Wednesday, powering to victory after a masterful ride around the 54.5km circuit.
After a tremendous first 10km in damp conditions alongside Rio's stunning Pontal beach, the 35-year-old Cancellara, nicknamed Spartacus, held firm on the hilly sections and blasted to the finish to win by 47 seconds.
Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, whose place had been in jeopardy after breaking his wrist on the Tour de France, was second.
Chris Froome, hoping to emulate compatriot Bradley Wiggins in 2012 by winning the Tour de France and Olympic gold in the space of weeks, was never able to match Cancellara's pace.
However, the British rider took a bronze, 62 seconds back, repeating his performance from the event at London 2012.
There was frustration for Australian Rohan Dennis who needed a bike change during the race, ultimately costing him a medal as he finished fifth, eight seconds behind Froome. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Julien Pretot and Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.