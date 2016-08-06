Olympics-Cycling-Czech Sablikova awaiting CAS decision on time trial place

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Czech rider Martina Sablikova must await the outcome of an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to see if she can compete in the Olympic women's road time trial next week after confusion about her eligibility.

Sablikova, a five-times Olympic medallist in speed skating, was not included in the International Cycling Union's (UCI) final list for the Rio Games despite the Czech federation nominating her through its own qualification system.

She won the Czech national time trial title and finished ninth at the worlds in Richmond, Virginia, last year.

Czech officials said the root of the problem was the interpretation of the qualification procedures for Rio.

The UCI turned down the Czech federation's appeal and now her only hope rests with CAS.

"I have worked very hard over the past three years in preparation for these Games," she said.

"I believe that I still have a chance to make my dreams come true and be part of the Olympic Games in Rio. If there is a chance I want to fight for it. That is why I travelled to Rio and the support I have received has been amazing." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)