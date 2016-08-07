Olympics-Rio-Dutchwoman Van Vleuten hurt in horror crash

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Dutch rider Anna van Vleuten suffered an horrific-looking crash as she lost control of her bike while leading in the latter stages of the Olympic women's cycling road race on Sunday.
Van Vleuten was leading the race with about 10km to go when she skidded on a steep descent and smashed head-first into the road and a stone kerb.
She laid motionless while help arrived but no medical updates were immediately available.
On Saturday Italy's Vincenzo Nibali broke a collar bone when he crashed on the same descent while leading the men's race.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.