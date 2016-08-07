Olympics-Rio-Dutchwoman Van Vleuten hurt in horror crash

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 Dutch rider Anna van Vleuten suffered an horrific-looking crash as she lost control of her bike while leading in the latter stages of the Olympic women's cycling road race on Sunday.

Van Vleuten was leading the race with about 10km to go when she skidded on a steep descent and smashed head-first into the road and a stone kerb.

She laid motionless while help arrived but no medical updates were immediately available.

On Saturday Italy's Vincenzo Nibali broke a collar bone when he crashed on the same descent while leading the men's race.

