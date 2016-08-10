版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 21:00 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-American Armstrong wins gold in road time trial

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Veteran American Kristin Armstrong won a third consecutive Olympic road time trial gold with a superb ride through the rain at the Rio Games on Wednesday.

Russian Olga Zabelinskaya was second with road race champion Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands taking the bronze. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)

