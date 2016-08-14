Olympics-Cycling-Rowsell-Shand savours second gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 British track cyclist Joanna Rowsell-Shand shocked the world - and even herself - on Saturday after seizing the women's team pursuit event gold in world record-breaking time.
Rowsell-Shand, who along with team mates Katie Archibald, Laura Trott and Elinor Barker beat the United States team by more than two seconds, told Reuters she was surprised at how speedily her team performed.
"I wasn't shocked that we were going to win," said Rowsell-Shand, noting that the team's coach gave them indicators in the final laps that they were in the lead. "The shock (was) at the time we had posted."
Britain's gold medal-winning performance came in 4:10.236 -- nearly two seconds quicker than the world record they set in the heats.
It was Rowsell-Shand's second gold in the sport after winning at the London Games in 2012. Even after a night's rest, Rowsell-Shand said she was still trying to get her head around the achievement.
"It's beginning to sink in," she said. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.