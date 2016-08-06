Olympics-Cyclng-Italy get men's pursuit slot as Russia appeal fails

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 5 Italy were awarded Russia's place in the Olympic men's cycling team pursuit competition on Friday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected the appeal by three Russian riders who were ruled ineligible by the sport's governing body.
Dmitry Sokolov, Dmitry Strakhov and Kiril Sveshnikov were ruled out by the UCI after being named in the McLaren report that exposed extensive state-sponsored doping and cover-ups of positive tests in Russia.
Their appeal to CAS was rejected on Friday, opening the way for Italy, who finished fourth in the world championships in March, smashing their national record, to replace them.
"We're very happy with this call-up but we're a little bit sorry that it has come at the last minute and that the lads haven't had the chance to prepare themselves and aren't in top condition," Gianluca Valoti, director sportive of three of the riders' pro team Colpack told Cycling Weekly.
"This was a rest period for our riders. Simone Consonni and Filippo Ganna were training at Sestriere to get ready for their next races on the road."
The qualifying round for the pursuit is held next Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.