Olympics-Cycling-South Korean cyclist hit by car during training in Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 2 A South Korean cyclist was slightly injured when he was hit by a car while training on the streets of Rio de Janeiro ahead of the Olympics Games which start on Friday, the federal traffic police said on Tuesday.
Kim Ok-cheol, 21, was struck by the rear view mirror of a car when he was training within the Tijuca national park in Rio and suffered scratches when he fell to the ground but did not need to be taken for treatment in hospital, police said.
"It was a minor incident with light scratches. He did not want to be taken to hospital," a spokesman for the traffic police, Jose Helio Macedo, told Reuters.
He said that police officers happened to be passing by the spot when the accident occurred. Traffic police will escort cyclists during the road race events.
The local organising committee, Rio 2016, said the accident was a minor event and Tuesday was not an official training day for cycling events.
Kim was a bronze medallist at this year's Asian championships in the team pursuit.
The men's road race even starts on Saturday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Daniel Flynn; editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.