Olympics-Cycling-Australians crash in training for team pursuit

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Australian track cyclist Melissa Hoskins was taken to hospital after crashing in training for the women's team pursuit at the Olympic velodrome on Monday.

Hoskins and several other members of the team hit the wooden boards after the high-speed accident but she appeared the most seriously injured and was taken from the track on a stretcher.

There was no immediate word on her injuries.

Ahhlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker and Amy Cure were also involved and suffered minor injuries. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Susanna Twidale)