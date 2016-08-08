Olympics-Cycling-Australians crash in training for team pursuit

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Australian track cyclist Melissa Hoskins was taken to hospital after crashing in training for the women's team pursuit at the Olympic velodrome on Monday.
Hoskins and several other members of the team hit the wooden boards after the high-speed accident but she appeared the most seriously injured and was taken from the track on a stretcher.
There was no immediate word on her injuries.
Ahhlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker and Amy Cure were also involved and suffered minor injuries. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Susanna Twidale)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.