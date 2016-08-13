版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 04:45 BJT

Olympics-Cycling-Dutchwoman Elis Ligtlee wins gold in women's keirin

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Dutch rider Elis Ligtlee won gold in the track cycling women's keirin on Saturday, edging out Britain's Rebecca James.

Australian Anna Meares took the bronze while world champion Kristina Voegel was out of the medals. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐