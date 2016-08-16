Olympics-Cycling-Trott in command of women's omnium

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Defending champion Laura Trott took command of the women's track cycling omnium event at the Rio Games on Monday to close in on the fourth Olympic gold medal of her career.
The 24-year-old finished second in the scratch race before winning the individual pursuit and elimination events.
With three more disciplines scheduled for Tuesday, the British rider is eight points ahead of Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore and 10 ahead of American Sarah Hammer.
The track programme concludes at the Rio velodrome on Tuesday when, as well as the omnium, the women's sprint and men's keirin will also be decided.
Britain have won four of the seven titles so far. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.