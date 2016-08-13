Olympics-Cycling-Britain beat U.S. to gold in women's team pursuit

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Britain produced a devastating display of power to crush the U.S. and take gold in the women's track cycling team pursuit final on Saturday, setting yet another world record.

The quartet of Laura Trott, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell-Shand dominated to win in 4:10.236 -- nearly two seconds quicker than the world record they set in the heats.

