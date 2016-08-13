Olympics-Cycling-Britain beat U.S. to gold in women's team pursuit

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Britain produced a devastating display of power to crush the U.S. and take gold in the women's track cycling team pursuit final on Saturday, setting yet another world record.
The quartet of Laura Trott, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell-Shand dominated to win in 4:10.236 -- nearly two seconds quicker than the world record they set in the heats.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Susanna Twidale)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.