Olympics-Cycling-China team sprint gold a 'sport orgasm' says French coach

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 When China's Gong Jinjie and Zhong Tianshi won the women's team sprint to secure their country's first ever track cycling gold it was hard to see their faces under bright red helmets.
But the beaming smile across the French coach's face was clear for all to see.
"It was a sport orgasm. It's the best feeling in my sport life," Benoit Vetu, who has coached the Chinese sprint team since 2013, told Reuters after the race.
The Chinese broke the world record in qualifying and were too strong for Russians Anastasia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva in the final on the brand new Rio track.
The gold comes after bitter disappointment at the world championships in March when Jinjie and Tianshi were disqualified in the final for changing a fraction too early.
Vetu was so distressed by the result he broke his wrist smashing a table in anger.
"It's a bit painful still, but it's a good reminder now," he said. "I work with passion. This is not just a job, this is passion."
Asked whether he would continue to coach the Chinese team, Vetu said he needed time to think about his next step.
"I will go back to France, have a rest and decide after that." (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Andrew Hay)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.