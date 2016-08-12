Olympics-Cycling-Chinese women set world record in track team sprint

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 China roared into the Olympic track cycling women's team sprint final with a world record on Friday.

Gong Jinjie and Zhong Tianshi clocked 31.98 seconds, beating the record China set four years ago in London, making them clear favourites for gold against Russia later in the velodrome.

China are looking for their first ever track cycling Olympic gold.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)