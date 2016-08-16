Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Kenny wins keirin gold to take haul to six

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Britain's Jason Kenny won the men's track cycling keirin on Tuesday, taking his gold medal haul to six and equalling Chris Hoy's record for the country's most Olympic titles.
In a tense race around Rio's boards, Kenny had too much pace down the final stretch, recovering from a slow start to finish just clear.
Matthijs Buchli of the Netherlands won silver and Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang took bronze.
The final had to be restarted twice after issues with the positioning of the riders and the electric bike that sets the pace in the early laps. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.