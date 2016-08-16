Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Kenny wins keirin gold to take haul to six

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Britain's Jason Kenny won the men's track cycling keirin on Tuesday, taking his gold medal haul to six and equalling Chris Hoy's record for the country's most Olympic titles.

In a tense race around Rio's boards, Kenny had too much pace down the final stretch, recovering from a slow start to finish just clear.

Matthijs Buchli of the Netherlands won silver and Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang took bronze.

The final had to be restarted twice after issues with the positioning of the riders and the electric bike that sets the pace in the early laps. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ken Ferris)